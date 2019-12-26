Global  

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is happy with fixtures giving players 24 hours extra rest after Boxing Day unlike Manchester City

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp is happy to avoid the festive fixture ‘crime’ rivals Manchester City find themselves caught up in. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm kick-off on Boxing Day before hosting Wolves on December 29. Klopp is an outspoken critic of the congested calendar in December and City manager Pep Guardiola […]
News video: Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' 00:36

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29. However, many...

