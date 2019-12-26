Global  

James Anderson only second cricketer to play 150 Tests for England

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches.
James Anderson becomes second cricketer to play 150 Tests for England

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 26 (ANI): Pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the second English cricketer to play 150 Test matches.
SA vs NZ: Anderson to join elite list in Centurion Test

Centurion, Dec 25 (IANS) England's leading pacer James Anderson will make his 150th Test appearance when he makes a return from injury during the first Test...
