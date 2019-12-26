Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boxing Day Test: Australia end day one at 257/4 against NZ

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* Australia ended day one at 257/4 on Thursday against New Zealand in the ongoing Boxing Day Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Steve Smith and Travis Head are still unbeaten at the individual scores of 77 and 25, respectively. With this innings, Smith surpassed Greg Chappell to become the tenth highest...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce 01:04

 This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce. December 25, 1914. The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe. It was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare. Just after dawn on Christmas day, German...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student’s High Five Inspires a Movement [Video]Student’s High Five Inspires a Movement

Despite his cerebral palsy, Jeremy Grace has a pretty positive outlook on life. He typically goes through his day at the London Central Secondary School in Ontario with a smile and keeps a sharp eye..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea [Video]Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea

Mexico has some amazing cities and areas. Along the Pacific Coast are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against Australia

Cricket: Black Caps battle on day one of Boxing Day test against AustraliaAfter 32 years away, New Zealand's return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground started with a bang, but ended with a familiar feeling.After one over, the estimated...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeReuters IndiaSify

Boxing Day Test: Australia's Steve Smith left fuming after umpire Nigel Llong's dead-ball rule against New Zealand

The Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand faced an issue just as the teams were headed back to the pavilion for lunch.
DNA


Tweets about this

aashay_sao

Aashay Sao RT @MichaelVaughan: Here goes .. the Boxing Day Test at the #MCG .. !! @ShaneWarne @gilly381 mhussey393 foxcricket !!! 80,000 will be in to… 3 minutes ago

vishnusann

Dabangg 3 RT @FoxCricket: "He’s livid and rightly so." Steve Smith has found himself in a heated debate with umpire Nigel Llong 😤 https://t.co/BChNd… 5 minutes ago

vishnusann

Dabangg 3 RT @NewsCorpCricket: LUNCH! 🥪 Steve Smith's not happy with umpire Nigel Llong after a disagreement about the dead ball rule. @ShaneWarne w… 5 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next In front of the largest #BoxingDay crowd (80,473) to attend a non-Ashes Test for almost 50 years, Australia reached… https://t.co/0zxMcBgEhw 7 minutes ago

10NewsFirstPER

10 News First Perth Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have ensured Australia is off to a positive start in the Boxing Day test at the… https://t.co/fjvwbBrxiR 8 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Boxing Day Test: Smith Eyes Century As Australia Seize Control On Day 1 https://t.co/IEicH6kvUK https://t.co/GOS4yEZ1kb 9 minutes ago

PCBLive_PK

#PAKvSL #PAKvSL #PAKvSL Today’s attendance of 80,473 at the MCG was the second largest Day 1 crowd at a Boxing Day Test for a non-Ashes fix… https://t.co/dihG5wvD78 11 minutes ago

vipul_actually

Vipul Singh RT @CricketAus: @BLACKCAPS The largest non-Ashes Boxing Day crowd was 85,661 for Australia v West Indies in 1975-76. Overall, today was the… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.