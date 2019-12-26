Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

England players wear black armbands against South Africa in memory of Bob Willis

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
England stars will remember former bowler Bob Willis by wearing black armbands during the first Test of their tour of South Africa. Willis, one of England’s finest ever bowlers, died earlier this month at the age of 70. The England and Wales Cricket Board announced recently that the Boxing Day opener against the Proteas will […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The X Change Rate: Miss Universe [Video]The X Change Rate: Miss Universe

Hot off her historic "RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars" win, Monét X Change brings her very own talk show to BUILD Series. Zozibini Tunzi, the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, joins Monét...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 50:10Published

Miss South Africa On Being Crowned Miss Universe 2019 [Video]Miss South Africa On Being Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi talks about her "out of body experience" after being crowned Miss Universe 2019. Plus, she reacts to all winners of the four major pageants in 2019 being black and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs WI: As tribute to Basil Butcher, Windies players to wear black armbands in 2nd ODI

West Indies great Basil Butcher died on Monday and as a tribute to him, Windies players will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India.
DNA

Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp

Ben Stokes returns to full training with England as they prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, after his father shows signs of improvement in...
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kittyhewitt

Meg Hewitt 👩‍⚖ RT @4PawShop: #Cricket #Sport #EnglandCricket #SouthAfricaCricket England players wear black armbands against South Africa in memory of Bob… 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Cricket #Sport #EnglandCricket #SouthAfricaCricket England players wear black armbands against South Africa in mem… https://t.co/ti754GuTXe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.