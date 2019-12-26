Global  

NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
All-Star Kawhi Leonard helps the Los Angeles Clippers come from behind to beat city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers in a packed Christmas Day NBA schedule.
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112

Thunder Spoil PG13 Return, Beat Clippers 118-112 01:43

 Paul George scores 18 points in his return to Oklahoma City but the Thunder upset the Clippers 118-112.

Recent related news from verified sources

Should the Lakers & Clippers be downplaying their Christmas Day game?

The Lakers struggled mightily in their season-opening loss to the Clippers, but can even the score with the Los Angeles rivals on Christmas Day.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNReutersDaily StarCBS Sports

James misses 1st game of season for Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season. The 34-year-old...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

jenkers_en

Jenkers News (ENG) #NBA: #Clippers beat #Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/z6MGvmUlv4 https://t.co/rtV5hPzghm 23 minutes ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Kawhi Leonard scores 35 points to help Los Angeles Clippers beat Lakers in NBA's marquee Christmas game https://t.co/z8JdS0ntjK 24 minutes ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/tbKyC4m6D8 https://t.co/iFTvKO912s 36 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/q9CvJhw07I ⟶ via… https://t.co/7IYj7SiPG5 39 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/QKk41YTCvq @BBCSport https://t.co/zTniROGaNA 39 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/QpjNiKGjUs https://t.co/VFanjdusXq 41 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ SPORT: NBA: Clippers beat Lakers in Los Angeles and Enes Kanter plays outside the US https://t.co/njPXgPrVI9 https://t.co/ZO1cFHMrWu 43 minutes ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK The LA Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers during NBA's Christmas schedule to take a 2-0 lead in the mini series.… https://t.co/ngwnpgZ4mZ 3 hours ago

