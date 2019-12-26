The Premier League rule change that has allowed Liverpool to make this one-off Wolves decision

Leeds [UK], Dec 26 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has criticised Premier League over the scheduling of matches and he also described Manchester's City need...

Premier League Team of the Season so far, including Liverpool, Man City and Leicester stars The Premier League is now halfway through – so now is the perfect opportunity to assess which players have dazzled in the campaign so far. Unsurprisingly,...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



