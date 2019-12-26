Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Barcelona plotting fresh transfer raid for PSG star Neymar

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Barcelona plotting fresh transfer raid for PSG star NeymarBarcelona transfer plans still include Neymar who remains unsettled at Ligue 1 giants PSG
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Neymar Should Leave PSG For Real Madrid [Video]Why Neymar Should Leave PSG For Real Madrid

It’s not a secret that the ballon d’or is in Neymar’s sights, and a move to Real Madrid checks all the boxes that would see him have the best chance at winning that golden ball. All the quarrels..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 04:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neymar: No intention of leaving Paris St Germain

*Paris:* Paris St Germain's (PSG) Brazilian star Neymar has said that he has no intention of leaving the French side any time soon. Neymar was the subject of a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsSify

Big-hearted Neymar happy at PSG – Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel claims Neymar is happy at the club and his own relationship with the forward has never been better. Neymar was...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Big transfer news https://t.co/k28Sk7oYAJ 12 minutes ago

BarcaNews2019

barcelona_news2019 Barcelona plotting fresh transfer raid for PSG star Neymar https://t.co/Vhpu0cO6w3 https://t.co/JSlo0n5RnF 24 minutes ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Willian wants to renew Chelsea contract despite Barcelona plotting fresh transfer move https://t.co/plmGZzKZ96 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.