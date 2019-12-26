Global  

I-League: Real Kashmir register first win of season

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Srinagar, Dec 26 (IANS) Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the I-League season as they went on to defeat defending champions Chennai City FC 2-1 at the TRC Ground here on Thursday.
