Kerala Blasters most followed team on social media in ISL: Study

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC has the highest fan following on all the social media platforms as compared to other Indian Super League (ISL) teams, a study has said.
