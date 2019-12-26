Global  

Boxing news: Gervonta Davis eyes future clash with Teofimo Lopez as he prepares for Yuriorkis Gamboa

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Gervonta Davis has declared that he wants a future fight with fellow highly touted young American Teofimo Lopez. When he won his first super-featherweight title three years ago, Davis was the youngest world champion in boxing. Now aged 25, he is moving up to lightweight to compete for the WBA ‘regular’ belt and his place […]
News video: Gervonta Davis Surprises Baltimore Youngsters With Trip To Fight In Atlanta

Gervonta Davis Surprises Baltimore Youngsters With Trip To Fight In Atlanta 00:17

 Gervonta "Tank" Davis surprised a group of Baltimore youngsters from the Upton Boxing Gym with a trip to Atlanta to watch his fight with Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday night. 

