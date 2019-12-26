Global  

BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by 48-run

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Perth [Australia], Dec 26 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by 48 runs in the Big Bash League (BBL) game on Thursday.
Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers by eight wickets

Sydney [Australia], Dec 18 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Perth Scorchers by eight wickets on Wednesday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
BBL: Adelaide Strikers defeat Perth Scorchers by 15 runs

Adelaide [Australia], Dec 23 (ANI): Adelaide Strikers defeated Perth Scorchers by 15 runs by DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Monday.
