Raiders RB Jacobs has surgery ahead of finale

ESPN Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs, who has rushed for 1,150 yards in 13 games this season, said he had surgery Wednesday, posting a photo with his lower leg wrapped in bandages.
