Broad becomes 2nd bowler to claim 400 wickets in this decade

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Centurion, Dec 26 (IANS) England pacer Stuart Broad on Thursday became the second bowler after teammate James Anderson to take 400 Test wickets in this decade, during their first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park here.
Stuart Broad completes 400 scalps in this decade

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 26 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad became the second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade on Thursday.
Sify

South Africa vs England:?Stuart Broad becomes second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade

In the ongoing Test match between South Africa and England, English pacer Stuart Broad became the second bowler to scalp 400 wickets in this decade.
DNA

