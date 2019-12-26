Global  

Arsenal fans angry at Mikel Arteta over Nicolas Pepe snub for Bournemouth clash

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Arsenal fans angry at Mikel Arteta over Nicolas Pepe snub for Bournemouth clash: Nicolas Pepe finds himself on the Arsenal bench once again as Mikel Arteta names his maiden XI
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal's loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a match.

Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Manchester United

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Manchester United - Live coverage of Mikel Arteta's post-match press conference following the Premier League clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium
Football.london

Arsenal fans left in awe of Mikel Arteta training decision before Man Utd clash

Arsenal fans left in awe of Mikel Arteta training decision before Man Utd clash: Arsenal take on Manchester United in tonight's evening kick off at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta is desperate to start the New Year with three points
Daily Star


