Real Madrid losing patience with Man Utd-linked Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Man Utd transfer plans could include Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez if Zinedine Zidane pushes for their departure
Zidane: I'm counting on Bale [Video]Zidane: I'm counting on Bale

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale's role at the club remains as important as ever.

Bale gets stuck into the Rondo [Video]Bale gets stuck into the Rondo

Gareth Bale and Thibaut Courtois show off their ball skills as Real Madrid's stars impress in training.

Real Madrid offer Man Utd Gareth Bale to seal Paul Pogba transfer

Man Utd transfer planning is in full swing but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains reluctant to part with Real Madrid target Paul Pogba
Daily Star

Transfer news and football gossip: Gareth Bale linked with shock Tottenham return, Manchester United want Richarlison, Xhaka agrees Arsenal exit

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and biggest football gossip from Friday’s papers and online… Tottenham are planning a shock January...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

