LeBron James aggravates groin injury in Lakers' Christmas loss, could miss time in recovery, per report

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
An unfortunate collision with Patrick Beverley could force LeBron James to miss some time
Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron aggravates groin injury, could miss time

LeBron James' collision with Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Clippers caused the Lakers star to aggravate a nagging groin injury...
ESPN

