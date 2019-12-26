Follow the 3pm Premier League kick-offs - including Everton v Burnley and Crystal Palace v West Ham - live with TEAMtalk. The post 3pm Premier League kick-offs – Follow the action LIVE with TEAMtalk appeared first on teamtalk.com.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wayne Rooney’s Bicycle Kick Recreated Using Tower Bridge As Goal Wayne Rooney’s famous bicycle kick goal against Man City has been recreated on the Thames using Tower Bridge as the goal. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published 3 weeks ago Premier League: Essential Stats Danny Higginbotham talks through the Premier League essential stats before this weekend’s action, including Liverpool against Manchester City, ahead of the final international break of 2019. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:52Published on November 7, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Chelsea v Southampton – Follow the action LIVE with TEAMtalk Follow Chelsea's Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge LIVE with TEAMtalk. The post Chelsea v Southampton – Follow the action LIVE...

Team Talk 2 hours ago



Follow Villa v Saints plus away days for Sheff Utd, Burnley via our Live Centre Follow the remaining three 3pm Premier League kick-offs via the TEAMtalk Live Centre. The post Follow Villa v Saints plus away days for Sheff Utd, Burnley via...

Team Talk 5 days ago





Tweets about this