Tottenham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Kane and Alli earn Mourinho´s men comeback win

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored second-half goals to earn Tottenham a 2-1 comeback win at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in Thursday’s Premier League clash. Jose Mourinho’s men lost 2-0 against Chelsea on Sunday and were again below par as they fell behind to Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before fighting back. […]

The post Tottenham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion: Kane and Alli earn Mourinho´s men comeback win appeared first on Soccer News.
