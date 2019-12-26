Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harry Kane loves scoring goals on Boxing Day and has ex-Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler’s record in sights with goal vs Brighton

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Harry Kane lives and breathes goals. In 185 Premier League appearances, the Tottenham hotshot has 107 to his name which is staggering. So it comes as no surprise to hear that Kane was on target during Spurs’ win over Brighton, especially as it was on Boxing Day. They were made to work hard for the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jet suit speed world record broken on Brighton beach [Video]Jet suit speed world record broken on Brighton beach

The Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled, jet engine-powered suit has been broken by Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries. He has flown into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

How England Can Win The 2018 World Cup | Ep. 1 [Video]How England Can Win The 2018 World Cup | Ep. 1

England is eyeing its first World Cup victory since 1966, but do they have the talent to do it in 2018? Make sure to follow our friends at The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) & download/check out..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 03:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham's Harry Kane reveals the secret behind his stunning Boxing Day record

Tottenham's Harry Kane reveals the secret behind his stunning Boxing Day recordHarry Kane struck the equalising goal for Tottenham in the 2-1 victory over Brighton which keeps up his brilliant goalscoring record for Spurs on Boxing Day
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC Sport

Kane’s Boxing Day run continues as Tottenham rally to beat Brighton

Harry Kane made it five goals in five Boxing Day fixtures as Tottenham battled back to earn a 2-1 win over Brighton in North London. The post Kane’s Boxing...
Team Talk Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.