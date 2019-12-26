Global  

South Africa v England: Sam Curran takes 4-57 on opening day of first Test

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Sam Curran stars with the ball as England make a promising start against South Africa in the first Test of the series in Centurion.
Joe Root: Players will be desperate to prove a point

Joe Root: Players will be desperate to prove a point*Centurion:* England captain Joe Root said that he is confident of the team being able to do well in South Africa despite the number of absences cropping up...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Sport24.co.za | Tea report | De Kock fights back for Proteas at SuperSport Park

Quinton de Kock hit an aggressive half-century to lead a South African fightback on the first day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on...
News24


