Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Frank Lampard explains decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea's clash against Southampton

Football.london Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Frank Lampard explains decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea's clash against SouthamptonChelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in for his fellow England international as the Blues look to follow up their win over Tottenham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton 01:18

 Frank Lampard's Chelsea prepare to take on Southampton in their Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a very good vibe' | COPA90 Meets... Ruben Loftus-Cheek [Video]"It's a very good vibe" | COPA90 Meets... Ruben Loftus-Cheek

We sent our favourite Chelsea fan Kelvyn down to the new Adidas store in London to catch up with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, getting the lowdown on his comeback from injury, life with Frank Lampard, the..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 06:49Published

Mason Mount: Chelsea's youngsters are hungry for trophies [Video]Mason Mount: Chelsea's youngsters are hungry for trophies

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes that, despite their relative inexperience, Frank Lampard's side can challenge Europe's elite this season. "We want to win trophies and we want to be top of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard explains decision to give Chelsea FC trio a chance this season

Frank Lampard has explained his decision to give Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori a chance to shine in the Chelsea FC team this season. The Blues...
The Sport Review

Chelsea fans will love what Frank Lampard said about De Bruyne, Salah and Mason Mount

Chelsea fans will love what Frank Lampard said about De Bruyne, Salah and Mason MountChelsea and Lampard have earned praise for their use of young players such as Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham this season.
Football.london Also reported by •BBC SportThe Sport ReviewIndependentSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Frank Lampard explains decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea's clash against Southampton https://t.co/tDN8FI3HMV https://t.co/20AsEsJyvI 2 hours ago

SportsClock

sports o'clock Frank Lampard explains decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea’s clash against Southampton https://t.co/wayb0GxQoj https://t.co/asw4CkyN13 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Frank #Lampard explains decision to switch Chelsea formation against Tottenham - https://t.co/Ey5eWLMLAV #ChelseaFC… https://t.co/o9797XQ4Ig 23 hours ago

kickpapernews

Kick Paper Frank Lampard explains decision to switch Chelsea formation against Tottenham https://t.co/hsLLOa2Y8H #frank #lampard 2 days ago

aliabbas1410

aliabbas RT @evilbluebird: Frank Lampard explains decision to switch to 3-4-3 formation https://t.co/8gWVuTDBty via @NewsNowUK 2 days ago

breaknewfb

Breaking Sports News Frank Lampard explains decision to switch Chelsea formation against Tottenham https://t.co/JwdBlu9I5p 2 days ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Frank Lampard explains decision to switch to 3-4-3 formation https://t.co/8gWVuTDBty via @NewsNowUK 2 days ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Frank Lampard explains decision to switch Chelsea formation against Tottenham https://t.co/us8FvLLGay https://t.co/XhiN73WCna 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.