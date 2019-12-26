Frank Lampard explains decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea's clash against Southampton

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Chelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in for his fellow England international as the Blues look to follow up their win over Tottenham Chelsea take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge with Callum Hudson-Odoi coming in for his fellow England international as the Blues look to follow up their win over Tottenham 👓 View full article

