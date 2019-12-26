Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees Milan transfer on six-month deal until end of season

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly decided to re-sign for Milan in January after leaving LA Galaxy. The Swedish icon has been without a club since the end of the MLS season and been linked with several sides over the past couple of months, including Premier League clubs Everton and Tottenham. And now, according to Di Marzio, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

David Kasumu: MK Dons midfielder extends deal beyond end of the season

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Midfielder David Kasumu signs a new deal with MK Dons to extend his contract beyond the end of the season.
BBC Local News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees AC Milan return and due for San Siro arrival within days

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees AC Milan return and due for San Siro arrival within daysAC Milan are set to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January with the Swede striker returning to the San Siro following the end of his contract with LA Galaxy in...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees Milan transfer on six-month deal until end of season https://t.co/ImFDmzX9nc 3 hours ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #Football #SerieA #Transfers #TransferWindow Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees Milan transfer on six-month deal until end… 3 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #SerieA #Transfers #TransferWindow Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly agrees Milan transfer on six-month deal… https://t.co/0zLZAxRl6U 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.