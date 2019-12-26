Pak team treated 'Hindu' Kaneria unfairly: Akhtar

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 32 minutes ago )

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu. Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs. 👓 View full article

