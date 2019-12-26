Global  

College Football Playoff 2019 prediction: Why the No. 1 LSU Tigers will win it all

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
LSU has an SEC title and the Heisman Trophy winner, now it just needs a national championship
News video: Lincoln Riley Talks Getting CFP Win

Lincoln Riley Talks Getting CFP Win 02:12

 Lincoln Riley talks about finally being able to win a College Football Playoff game.

Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff [Video]Oklahoma fans descend upon Atlanta for Sooners' matchup with LSU in College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU [Video]Peach Bowl Preview: Jalen Hurts will need to be great for Sooners to upset #1 LSU

Joel Klatt previews Clemson vs Ohio State and Oklahoma vs LSU

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to preview the college football playoff semi final games with the Clemson Tigers taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsUSATODAY.com

Sooners count on experience, speed to handle LSU’s offense

Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray knows the Sooners' defense is preparing for its toughest challenge of the season and believes experience on...
Seattle Times

