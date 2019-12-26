Global  

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks to rejoin AC Milan

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Former Sweden and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with AC Milan about a return to the Serie A giants.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees AC Milan return and due for San Siro arrival within days

Zlatan Ibrahimovic agrees AC Milan return and due for San Siro arrival within daysAC Milan are set to re-sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January with the Swede striker returning to the San Siro following the end of his contract with LA Galaxy in...
Daily Star

Ibrahimovic accepts AC Milan offer

It looks like the Zlatan Ibrahimovic saga could be finally coming to an end! After months and months of rumours and inside stories, it looks like his final...
SoccerNews.com

srose93

Scott Rose Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks to rejoin AC Milan https://t.co/ksuoLwNqNa 59 minutes ago

gdn_read

Gordon Read BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks to rejoin AC Milan https://t.co/A7rv3SVpp5 3 hours ago

HosamNews_Eng

World News BBC News - Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks to rejoin AC Milan https://t.co/vnw7Nxv4NE 3 hours ago

kwash_noni

Suleiman, Abdulmalik Kwash RT @BBCSport: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks to rejoin AC Milan. His first spell was pretty successful... 👉 https://t.co/CyMBB6nulI #bbc… 4 hours ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks to rejoin AC Milan https://t.co/IojPzOhjDJ via @vilnis11 https://t.co/7qVsnUuGaV 6 hours ago

