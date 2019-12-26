Leicester City legend makes bold claim about Foxes star after impressive form

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published 2 weeks ago The Untold Story Behind Leicester's Incredible Season From Administration and last season's great escape to 5 points clear at the top of the table, we find out about how Leicester are doing so well this season and how it feels to be a Leicester City.. Credit: Copa90 Duration: 04:38Published on November 7, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Arsenal interested in Ndidi According to a recent report from Leicester Mercury, Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. The Foxes star has been turning...

SoccerNews.com 1 week ago



Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool: Foxes Knocked Out by World Champions In a game that a glance at the Premier League table would’ve told us was the game of the season, Leicester City welcomed Liverpool to the King Power Stadium on...

SoccerNews.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this