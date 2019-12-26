Global  

Penn State hires OC Kirk Ciarrocca away from Minnesota

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
Gophers offensive coordinator Ciarrocca leaves for Penn State

Gophers offensive coordinator Ciarrocca leaves for Penn StateMinnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is leaving the Gophers to run the offense at Penn State.
