Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Chelsea lose consecutive home league games for the first time since 2011 as Southampton deservedly win at Stamford Bridge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard calls on Chelsea to step it up [Video]Frank Lampard calls on Chelsea to step it up

Frank Lampard has urged his young Chelsea side to improve after securing progression to the Champions League knock-out stages with a 2-1 win over Lille. Goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea’s worries mount as Southampton earn stunning West London win

Chelsea suffered a third defeat in four home games as Southampton claimed a vital and well-deserved victory at Stamford Bridge. The post Chelsea’s worries...
Team Talk

Premier League Review: Saints stun Chelsea as Ancelotti starts with a win

Southampton shocked Chelsea with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day as two keenly anticipated managerial tenures got under way in the Premier League....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

LeeMartin113

Lee Martin 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @BBCNews: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/GkiBKYOQZN 10 minutes ago

iamdjxbazz

𝐃𝐉𝐗𝐁𝐀𝐙𝐙 || 𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/Qfdm2TcLup https://t.co/UUmpuNnRlW 14 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/0GD3iU6XsP https://t.co/4KIVY7q7BT 14 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge Nathan Redmond prodded Southampton into a 2-0… https://t.co/axcWc7mUrF 19 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/dBAZoq3oAR ⟶ via… https://t.co/hstqnzXsD8 19 minutes ago

SportsNewsToda4

Sports News Today Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/IlMtrHTptG https://t.co/uOmuwhcrae 19 minutes ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/uPzXhb7OJU https://t.co/Bi7iu7rIQU 21 minutes ago

BBCNews

BBC News (UK) Chelsea 0-2 Southampton: Saints claim vital win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/GkiBKYOQZN 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.