Brian Westbrook thinks Marshawn Lynch will bring attitude and passion back to the Seahawks

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Brian Westbrook thinks Marshawn Lynch will bring attitude and passion back to the SeahawksBrian Westbrook talks about Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and discusses the passion and attitude that Lynch will give to the team.
Marshawn Lynch signs deal with Seattle Seahawks to push for another Super Bowl title

After the Seattle Seahawks lost their two top running backs on Sunday, Marshawn Lynch and the Seawhawks struck a deal for him to come back.
Derek Carr wishes Marshawn Lynch would have returned to Raiders instead of Seahawks

Carr knows 'Beast Mode' can make an immediate impact on a team
CSNews2019

NFL News Brian Westbrook thinks Marshawn Lynch will bring attitude and passion back to the Seahawks - National Football Leag… https://t.co/JQ6vmsZNqA 1 hour ago

