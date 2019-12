Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 26 (ANI): Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Tuesday lauded Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, for his confession regarding the treatment faced by Kaneria and said that whatever Akhtar said was true and he is very thankful to him for taking such a brave stand. 👓 View full article