Ex-Chelsea man Rob Green reveals Eden Hazard turned down Bayern Munich in favour of Real Madrid transfer because of his brother, Thorgan

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Eden Hazard rejected the chance to join Bayern Munich before signing for Real Madrid last summer, according to his former teammate Rob Green. The Belgian attacker made a mega money switch to the Bernabeu earlier this year after winning one last trophy, the Europa League, for the Blues under Maurizio Sarri. Green, who previously discussed […]
