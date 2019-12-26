Leeds United star Jack Clarke has ‘trained with the club for the last time’ and will return to Tottenham ahead of January move
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Jack Clarke will return to Tottenham Hotspur after a lack of game time on loan at Leeds United, according to reports. The winger moved to north London in the summer for £9million after coming through the Whites’ academy, but returned to Elland Road on a season-long loan. However, the Athletic claim he has trained with […]
Leeds United’s chief executive has confirmed Jack Clarke’s loan spell at Elland Road will be cut short after Tottenham opted to recall the teenager due to... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star
