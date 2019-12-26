Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Leeds United star Jack Clarke has ‘trained with the club for the last time’ and will return to Tottenham ahead of January move

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jack Clarke will return to Tottenham Hotspur after a lack of game time on loan at Leeds United, according to reports. The winger moved to north London in the summer for £9million after coming through the Whites’ academy, but returned to Elland Road on a season-long loan. However, the Athletic claim he has trained with […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: VHYes Movie

VHYes Movie 01:35

 VHYes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on VHS, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when twelve-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents’ wedding tape. The result is a nostalgic wave of home shopping...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea [Video]Hundreds of baby turtles race to the sea

Mexico has some amazing cities and areas. Along the Pacific Coast are two towns that mainly have become known as one, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo. Situated in the state of Guerrero, Ixtapa Zihuantanejo are two..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree [Video]Taxidermist has come up with stuffed festive animals ready for the tree

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has come up with his first ever Christmas range - full of festive stuffed animal decorations.Eccentric Jack Devaney, 25, has spent 18 months building up a catalogue of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leeds tipped for transfer talks with Tottenham as Marcelo Bielsa shuffles his squad

Leeds tipped for transfer talks with Tottenham as Marcelo Bielsa shuffles his squadLeeds transfer plans are underway but Jack Clarke looks set to return to north London after a frustrating few months at Elland Road
Daily Star

Spurs to recall Clarke from unproductive Leeds loan spell

Leeds United’s chief executive has confirmed Jack Clarke’s loan spell at Elland Road will be cut short after Tottenham opted to recall the teenager due to...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

TransfersAddict

Transfers Addict Leeds United star Jack Clarke has 'trained with the club for the last time' and will return to Tottenham ahead of J… https://t.co/ASx1StMJa3 13 minutes ago

LeedsUtdFNH

Leeds News Hound Leeds United star Jack Clarke has ‘trained with the club for the last time’ and will retur #LUFC #FNH https://t.co/YTVe1kY5UY 38 minutes ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: #Championship #EFL #Football #Transfers Leeds United star Jack Clarke has ‘trained with the club for the last time’ and will… 45 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Championship #EFL #Football #Transfers Leeds United star Jack Clarke has ‘trained with the club for the last time’… https://t.co/yusZoizPKx 45 minutes ago

72_Whites

The72 Leeds United Loan recall likely for Jack Clarke say Daily Star: https://t.co/kJRPgenB1Q #LUFC #THFC #COYS #ALAW 4 days ago

FBL72

The72: EFL News Loan recall likely for Jack Clarke say Daily Star: https://t.co/a6KCr5Swre #LUFC #THFC #COYS #ALAW 4 days ago

72_Whites

The72 Leeds United Loan recall likely for Jack Clarke say Daily Star: https://t.co/kJRPgeFbTo #LUFC #THFC #COYS #ALAW 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.