West Ham press conference live: Manuel Pellegrini on Crystal Palace defeat and relegation fears

Football.london Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The West Ham manager's thoughts after Crystal Palace vs West Ham at Selhurst Park on Boxing Day
Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve [Video]Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

Every word Manuel Pellegrini just said on Crystal Palace loss and West Ham throwing away points

Every word Manuel Pellegrini just said on Crystal Palace loss and West Ham throwing away pointsThe Hammers manager faced the media after his side were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and here is what he had to say after Jordan Ayew's late, late...
Football.london

Crystal Palace player ratings vs West Ham: Jordan Ayew's wondergoal seals super comeback win

Crystal Palace player ratings vs West Ham: Jordan Ayew's wondergoal seals super comeback winHere is how we rated the home players in their Boxing Day London derby against West Ham as Mamadou Sakho returned from suspension and Max Meyer was also given...
Football.london Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss' thoughts on Barnsley draw | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/lEe7tt3etd 23 minutes ago

WestBromFNH

West Brom News Hound Slaven Bilic press conference LIVE: West Brom boss' thoughts on Barnsley draw https://t.co/VLUimXmHxo 40 minutes ago

PW57WHU

Ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓘⓟ 父 Ⓦⓘⓛⓚⓘⓝⓢⓞⓝ 父 RT @WestHam_fl: Pellegrini on losing 15 points from winning positions https://t.co/enYf0VWkFQ 47 minutes ago

Sam_InkersoleTM

Sam Inkersole That's all from the manager. https://t.co/0dIghFDQs2 48 minutes ago

Sam_InkersoleTM

Sam Inkersole Asked Pellegrini about throwing away 15 points from losing positions this season and if the Hammers have a mentalit… https://t.co/fKgU6ITdy8 50 minutes ago

WestHam_fl

West Ham United News Pellegrini on losing 15 points from winning positions https://t.co/enYf0VWkFQ 50 minutes ago

WestHam_fl

West Ham United News Pellegrini is happy for Roberto https://t.co/enYf0VWkFQ 51 minutes ago

WestHam_fl

West Ham United News "I don’t think we did a bad game today." https://t.co/enYf0VWkFQ 53 minutes ago

