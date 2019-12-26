Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

World juniors roundup: Czechs stun Russia to delight home crowd in tournament opener

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist as the host Czech Republic opened the world junior hockey championship with a 4-3 win over Russia on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Is This The Coolest New Stadium In The World? [Video]Is This The Coolest New Stadium In The World?

Los Angeles Football Club's new stadium, Banc of California Stadium, is the new gem of MLS. And LAFC's first ever match there (LAFC vs Seattle Sounders) had it all: Will Farrell, a falcon, a sellout..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 06:36Published

Why the World Cup is the Greatest Competition on Earth [Video]Why the World Cup is the Greatest Competition on Earth

One year to go until the World Cup, and the countdown to the greatest football competition on Earth begins... Subscribe to Copa90: http://bit.ly/Copa90SubscribeMusic:DJ Dodger Stadium - Friend of..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 02:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Quinton Byfield among trio of Canadians, others to watch at world juniors

The world junior hockey championship begins Thursday with four games in the Czech Republic, including Canada versus the U.S., and Canadians Quinton Byfield, Cole...
CBC.ca

Canada ready to go 0-100 real quick in 'heated' world juniors opener against U.S.

Canada eased into last year's world junior hockey championship. Canada kicks off the under-20 event's latest instalment Thursday against the United States in a...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.