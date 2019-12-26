Global  

Leicester City v Liverpool live: Team news and match updates from top-of-the-table clash

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Leicester City v Liverpool live: Team news and match updates from top-of-the-table clashLeicester City v Liverpool | The Foxes take on the Premier League leaders at the King Power Stadium in the late kick-off on Boxing Day.
News video: Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' 00:36

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29. However, many...

Death of a football club – Part 2 [Video]Death of a football club – Part 2

With the demise of Bury FC from the football league after 134 years, other English clubs are going dangerously close to liquidation as they chase the Premier League status of heavyweight neighbours..

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Liverpool

Leicester prepare to go head-to-head with their main rivals for the Premier League, Liverpool, in their Boxing Day clash at the King Power Stadium.

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ewood ParkBirmingham City LIVE | Blues head to Ewood Park to take on former Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Sleaford TargetLincolnshire EchoWales Online

Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Amazon Prime Premier League fixture today

Jurgen Klopp's side return to Premier League duties after winning the Club World Cup
Independent


