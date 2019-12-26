Leicester City v Liverpool live: Team news and match updates from top-of-the-table clash

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime' 00:36 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29. However, many...