Blackhawks Ds Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Blackhawks Ds Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of seasonChicago Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday
Recent related news from verified sources

Blackhawks Ds Seabrook, de Haan out for rest of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday. The...
Seattle Times

Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook to undergo season-ending shoulder, hip surgeries

Chicago Blackhawks defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday.
CBC.ca

