Foster’s wonder save helps Watford draw at Sheffield United

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 34 minutes ago )

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster produced one of the saves of the season as his team’s revival continued with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Thursday. Foster kept his team in the match with a superb stop from point-blank range to deny John Fleck just after […] 👓 View full article

