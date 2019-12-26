Global  

Foster’s wonder save helps Watford draw at Sheffield United

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster produced one of the saves of the season as his team’s revival continued with a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Thursday. Foster kept his team in the match with a superb stop from point-blank range to deny John Fleck just after […]
