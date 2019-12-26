Global  

Sheffield United 1-1 Watford: Blades couldn't find 'final bit of quality' says Chris Wilder

BBC Sport Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Chris Wilder says his Sheffield United side couldn't find the "final bit of quality" they needed in their 1-1 draw with Watford.
News video: Wilder's Christmas gifts for press!

Wilder's Christmas gifts for press! 01:43

 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder surprised journalists at Monday's press conference with Christmas presents!

