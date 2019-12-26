Sheffield United 1-1 Watford: Blades couldn't find 'final bit of quality' says Chris Wilder

Sheffield United are looking to improve their squad this transfer window in the Premier League after a strong first-half of a campaign under Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder should be aiming higher than Sheffield Utd after Everton and Arsenal snub JEREMY CROSS COLUMN: Our Chief Sports Writer gives his verdict on Chris Wilder's remarkable job at Sheffield United as he prepares to take on one of the best in...

Daily Star 5 days ago Also reported by • Seattle Times

