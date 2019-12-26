Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against NewcastleMason Greenwood scored an excellent goal in Manchester United’s game against Newcastle, prompting some fans to question whether they need a new forward in January
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester's Emotional Farewell to​ Wayne Rooney [Video]Manchester's Emotional Farewell to​ Wayne Rooney

As Wayne Rooney departs Manchester United after 13 trophy-laden seasons, we look back at his time at Old Trafford and his record achievements.Music Courtesy of: Audio Network –..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 04:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

One Man Utd star key to unlocking Newcastle; caution over Liverpool man

Man Utd fans pick out one star who can help the Red Devils beat Newcastle, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is urged to rest Naby Keita. The post One Man Utd...
Team Talk Also reported by •IndependentDaily StarFootball FanCast

Man Utd fans slam Erling Haaland as shirt signing pictures emerge

Manchester United fans have seen Erling Haaland snapped signing a shirt from the Red Devils - but they are not all convinced it's a sign he's moving to Old...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle: https://t.co/jiqoRQ1zqB‘Haaland-who’-after-Mason.htm 14 minutes ago

fbbsix

⚽️Super League Man Utd fans ask 'Haaland who' after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle https://t.co/rlVKFeamqX 27 minutes ago

DanielJamhuri

DANIEL JAMUHURI. 😘😍💕💗💞 RT @ManUtdLatestCom: Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/hEIleeJgcQ 1 hour ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/hEIleeJgcQ 1 hour ago

iNewcastleApp

Newcastle News App Daily Star: Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle https://t.co/vpiqsoJwGy… https://t.co/g1TH4kboSd 1 hour ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle https://t.co/dSFMooPVIu… https://t.co/WckU4ZXSLm 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Man Utd fans ask ‘Haaland who’ after Mason Greenwood screamer against Newcastle #MUFC #MUNNEW… https://t.co/0YrvCvJbxY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.