Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks planning for star to return Thursday against Spurs, per report

The Dallas Mavericks star is 'progressing well' as he looks to recover from an ankle injury sustained against the Miami Heat

Sources: Mavs' Doncic plans to return vs. Spurs Luka Doncic, who ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, plans to return Thursday from an ankle injury that has kept him out for four...

ESPN 4 hours ago



