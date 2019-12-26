Global  

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks planning for star to return Thursday against Spurs, per report

CBS Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The hope is that Doncic returns from his ankle injury Thursday, though Rick Carlisle says 'nothing has been determined yet'
Artist Depicts Mavericks Star Luka Doncic As 'Wonderboy' [Video]Artist Depicts Mavericks Star Luka Doncic As 'Wonderboy'

An artist in Deep Ellum painted a mural of Dallas Mavericks' young star Luka Doncic, depicting him as "Wonderboy."

Rick Carlisle offers positive Luka Doncic ankle injury update

Rick Carlisle offers positive Luka Doncic ankle injury updateThe Dallas Mavericks star is 'progressing well' as he looks to recover from an ankle injury sustained against the Miami Heat
Daily Star

Sources: Mavs' Doncic plans to return vs. Spurs

Luka Doncic, who ranks third in the NBA with 29.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, plans to return Thursday from an ankle injury that has kept him out for four...
ESPN

