McTominay sets record with first-minute yellow card

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Scott McTominay’s quest to make an early impact on Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United resulted in him making history. The Scotland international was booked just 24 seconds into the fixture at Old Trafford when he mistimed a challenge and caught Sean Longstaff with his studs. Referee Kevin Friend showed McTominay a yellow […]

The post McTominay sets record with first-minute yellow card appeared first on Soccer News.
