Arteta impressed by Arsenal ´desire´ in draw at Bournemouth
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Mikel Arteta said the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth was “a good start” to his tenure as Arsenal manager. Dan Gosling’s opener for hosts Bournemouth was cancelled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the break. It was Arteta’s first match as Gunners head coach, having left the team in the hands of Freddie Ljungberg for the game […]
