ExWHUemployee issues update on Pellegrini's future after West Ham lose to Palace

Football FanCast Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ExWHUemployee has issued an update on Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United future following the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.
News video: What's going wrong at West Ham?

What's going wrong at West Ham? 04:29

 Gary O'Neill says Crystal Palace found West Ham's weaknesses in their 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park and is unsure what is going wrong for the Hammers.

Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve [Video]Manuel Pelligrini says West Ham must improve

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says his side need to do better. He says the Hammers need to win at home. Pellegrini feels the fans are behind the team.

Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job [Video]Manuel Pellegrini: I was more worried about the players preserving our strategy than losing my job

Manuel Pellegrini states that his biggest worry this week was not about the future of his job, but rather trying to convince his players to persist with his strategy. The West Ham manager eased some of..

West Ham press conference live: Pellegrini on Fabianski's return, Crystal Palace and transfers

West Ham press conference live: Pellegrini on Fabianski's return, Crystal Palace and transfersWest Ham's manager is about to face the press ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Crystal Palace after saving himself from the sack by beating Southampton 1-0 last...
Football.london

"What's the point?" - Many West Ham fans left annoyed after ExWHUemployee update

West Ham United fans are far from impressed about ExWHUEmployee's update on Manuel Pellegrini's standing at the club.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Football.london

