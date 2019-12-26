Global  

'Life not in good shape': Banned Pakistani player Danish Kaneria seeks help from Imran Khan

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 27 (ANI): Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators, saying that his life is not in "good shape".
‘Focus on treating your minorities well’: India on Imran Khan’s CAB remark [Video]‘Focus on treating your minorities well’: India on Imran Khan’s CAB remark

India has launched a stinging counter on Pakistan PM Imran Khan over his remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published

Good Guy Saves Man on Brooklyn Bridge [Video]Good Guy Saves Man on Brooklyn Bridge

Occurred on December 2, 2019 / Brooklyn, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving over the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday after Thanksgiving weekend at around lunchtime. I saw a man standing at the..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:50Published


Thankful to Shoaib Akhtar for making brave remark, whatever he said was true: Danish Kaneria

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 26 (ANI): Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Tuesday lauded Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, for his confession regarding the...
Sify Also reported by •Hindu

Pak team treated 'Hindu' Kaneria unfairly: Akhtar

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

