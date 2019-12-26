Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It BowlThe Cheez-It Bowl between No. 24 Air Force and Washington State may have the biggest contrast in styles among all bowl games this season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
News video: Cougs fall to Air Force in the Cheez It Bowl

Cougs fall to Air Force in the Cheez It Bowl

 Cougs fall to Air Force in the Cheez It Bowl

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boost to the city during the holidays [Video]The Las Vegas Bowl brings economic boost to the city during the holidays

The Las Vegas Bowl and all its related events help boost the local economy.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published

Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception on Fremont Street [Video]Las Vegas Bowl welcome reception on Fremont Street

27 years ago the very first Las Vegas Bowl was played at Sam Boyd Stadium, and now the city is preparing once again welcoming two college teams who are ready to battle it out on the gridiron. Members..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, line: Air Force vs. Washington State picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cheez-It Bowl 10,000 times.
CBS Sports Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesDenver Postazcentral.com

2019 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field

Air Force and Washington State met in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix Friday, Dec. 27.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

skywalker42811

Pierre Moss RT @USRNRadio: We're not done yet! It's the Cheez-It Bowl coming up next on USRN as Air Raid meets Triple Option when Washington State face… 7 hours ago

CoachjDavis44

Jonathan Davis Washington State Vs Air Force Air Raid Meets Triple Option https://t.co/D8f2PntATK 14 hours ago

USRNRadio

Ultimate Sports Radio Network We're not done yet! It's the Cheez-It Bowl coming up next on USRN as Air Raid meets Triple Option when Washington S… https://t.co/XsAzZn5yC7 14 hours ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl. https://t.co/K9gxDBQPG3 16 hours ago

marinerfanmatt

Matthew Carlson RT @komonewsradio: No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl tonight: https://t.co/ERLLJmvf24 #KOMONews https://t.co/ICFjDZK… 17 hours ago

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio No. 24 Air Force meets Washington State in Cheez-It Bowl tonight: https://t.co/ERLLJmvf24 #KOMONews https://t.co/ICFjDZKnAX 17 hours ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @komonews: Washington State plays an offense known as the Air Raid, designed to spread teams out, get players into space, rack up huge a… 2 days ago

komonews

KOMO News Washington State plays an offense known as the Air Raid, designed to spread teams out, get players into space, rack… https://t.co/8hxDj9cwJH 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.