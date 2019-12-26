Global  

Ibrahimovic accepts AC Milan offer

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It looks like the Zlatan Ibrahimovic saga could be finally coming to an end! After months and months of rumours and inside stories, it looks like his final destination has been confirmed – the legendary Swedish forward will be signing a deal with AC Milan! According to the well reliable Fabrizio Romano, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has […]

