Alan Shearer gives message to Manchester United fans chanting ‘cheer up Alan Shearer’ during Newcastle clash
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Footballers being on the end of some banter from opposing fans goes on all the time but it doesn’t often happen when they’re retired and working as a pundit. Well, this happened to Alan Shearer, who was mocked by Manchester United fans as they tore apart his old club Newcastle. Shearer, who is the Premier […]
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 4-1 win against Newcastle. This was one of the rare occasions when Man United were able to dominate possession and win - in fact, just the second time in 18 league matches - but there remains work to do, with the defence high among the...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could start against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The France international... The Sport Review Also reported by •Seattle Times •CaughtOffside
Tweets about this
SportsAlert New post: Alan Shearer gives message to Manchester United fans chanting ‘cheer up Alan Shearer’ during Newcastle cla https://t.co/0hHoHAGTfD 9 minutes ago