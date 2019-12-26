Global  

Canada shakes off early jitters to roar back against U.S. at world juniors

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Alexis Lafreniere scored seven seconds after the United States tied the game late in the third period as Canada beat its North American rival 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
Canada roars back to beat the U.S. at world juniors

Canada beat the United States 6-4 on Thursday in the opener for both countries at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.
CTV News

Canada finalizes roster as world juniors puck drop looms

Hockey Canada made its final cut on Saturday as Canada finalized its roster ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
CBC.ca

