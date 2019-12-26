Global  

Clemson's Carman vs. Ohio State's Young an intriguing battle

FOX Sports Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Clemson's Carman vs. Ohio State's Young an intriguing battleClemson's Jackson Carman will have the tough assignment of blocking Ohio State's Chase Young during the College Football Playoff semifinals
News video: LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team 00:32

 LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan. Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation. Since...

Clemson’s Carman vs. Ohio State’s Young an intriguing battle

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jackson Carman had a few good options when deciding where to play college football, including Ohio State. Unlike many highly-rated...
Ohio State-Clemson attracts largest Fiesta Bowl audience in years

The Playstation Fiesta Bowl recorded one of its largest audiences ever on Dec. 28. The close game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes,...
