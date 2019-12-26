Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fans bemused at Ally McCoist’s wacky Leicester v Liverpool ‘dead king’ commentary

Daily Star Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Fans bemused at Ally McCoist’s wacky Leicester v Liverpool ‘dead king’ commentaryAlly McCoist was on commentary duty for Amazon Prime Sport at the King Power Stadium - but fans couldn't get their heads around one of his comments
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Determined fans crowd to watch 'Star Wars' UK premiere from window of nearby Burger King [Video]Determined fans crowd to watch 'Star Wars' UK premiere from window of nearby Burger King

Eager fans crowd to watch the latest "Star Wars" premiere from the window of a Burger King restaurant in London's Leicester Square. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be released at midnight..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:32Published

Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence after rapper's death [Video]Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence after rapper's death

Juice Wrld’s girlfriend Ally Lotti has broken her silence after the rapper's tragic death as she spoke to fans at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Leicester fans boo as Liverpool introduced as 'world champions'

Leicester fans boo as Liverpool introduced as 'world champions'Liverpool won the FIFA Club World Cup five days before the Premier League clash between first and second but Leicester supporters were unimpressed at the King...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

iLiverpoolApp

Liverpool News 365 Daily Star: Fans bemused at Ally McCoist’s wacky Leicester v Liverpool ‘dead king’ commentary… https://t.co/SAbFLfTCe4 34 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Footie fans left bemused at Amazon Prime’s Ally McCoist’s wacky Leicester vs Liverpool ‘dead king’ commentary… https://t.co/tJzR0PW4Rg 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.